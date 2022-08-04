DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two people were arrested and charged after setting on fire the personal property of a victim in Delaware County.

On July 31st, Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an incident on Honest Brook Road in the Town of Delhi. A male party reported that his personal property located at his residence had been damaged by fire.

After an investigation, 34-year-old Amanda Nodine of Delhi was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

1 Count of Criminal Contempt for violating an active court order of protection (Class A Misdemeanor)

1 Count of Criminal Mischief for damaging property in excess on $250 (Class E Felony)

1 Count of Arson for intentional damage to property by fire (Class A Misdemeanor)

Deputies also arrested 25-year old Chance Byington of Colchester after determining that he was Nodine’s co-conspirator. He was charged with the following crimes:

1 Count of Criminal Mischief for damaging property in excess on $250 (Class E Felony)

1 Count of Arson for intentional damage to property by fire (Class A Misdemeanor)

Nodine was arraigned in the Town of Hamden Court and then released on her own recognizance. She was directed to appear in the Town of Delhi Court at a later date.

Byington was processed and released on an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Town of Delhi Court at a later date.