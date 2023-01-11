OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two have been charged with Arson following an explosion at a residence in the Village of Owego.

In the early morning hours of December 11th, Tioga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 7 Hill Street and found one person injured from an explosion.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the explosion was caused by large mortar-style fireworks that had been set off inside the residence.

Following the incident, Amanda Hazard, 39, of Nichols, and Nicholas Whitmarsh, 29, of Owego, were arrested and charged with the following:

Arson in the 4th Degree

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree

They were both issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in the Village of Owego Court on January 17th.