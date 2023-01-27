ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two Otsego County residents were arrested earlier this month after they were found driving a stolen vehicle.

Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies saw a vehicle traveling Northbound on Oneida Street in Oneonta and realized that the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that day.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and took Tressa Becker, 45, of Unadilla, and Michael Hartley, 54, of Oneonta, into custody.

During a vehicle search, deputies found an amount of heroin and fentanyl.

Becker and Hartley have both been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

Becker was released on an appearance ticket.

Hartley also had an active bench warrant and was held at the Otsego County Jail.