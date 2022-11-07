CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On November 3rd, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Dollar Tree on Route 13 in Cortlandville after hearing that there was a larceny in the area.

When police arrived, they observed a stolen vehicle leaving the area.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the operator, Quiana Thomas, 40 of Syracuse, failed to comply and fled.

While fleeing, police say that Thomas was driving recklessly on Route 281 and struck a vehicle. Thomas then continued north on 281 towards Homer.

Officers from the Homer Police Department were able to use a tire deflation device on the stolen vehicle, but Thomas continued to flee with two flat tires.

She made it onto Interstate 81 for a few miles until she eventually had to pull the vehicle over.

Thomas was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Conspiracy

Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Reckless Driving

Thomas had a passenger, Shawnda Curtis, 54 of Syracuse, who was also arrested and charged with Conspiracy and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

The two were transported, arraigned, and have been remanded to the Cortland County Jail with no bail.