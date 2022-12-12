BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, two area drug dealers were sentenced to prison time.

Robert Randolph, 53 of Endicott, plead guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

On August 17th, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office searched Randolph’s residence, 121 East Main Street in Endicott, and recovered methamphetamine that Randolph intended to sell.

Randolph was already on parole for a 2019 drug conviction, so he will be sentenced to 5 years in New York State prison on March 3rd.

Joshua Bonker, 39 of Kirkwood, pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

On March 2nd, the Broome County SIU Task Force searched Bonker’s residence, 1455 State Route 11 in Kirkwood, and recovered quantities of cocaine and fentanyl.

Bonker also has a 2012 conviction in Broome County for Attempted Grand Larceny. He will be sentenced to 2 years in state prison.

“Though New York State law considers drug crimes “non-violent”, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, along with local law enforcement, know that taking drug dealers off our streets can have an impact on reducing violent crime,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.