BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, two Binghamton men learned that they will be sentenced to state prison for selling narcotics.

Sean Haynes, 33, pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

In September of 2021, Haynes was stopped by Binghamton Police near State and Eldridge Streets where he was found to have an eighth of cocaine and $1,506 on him.

He has two prior felony convictions and will be sentenced to 3 years in New York State prison on November 4th. He also forfeited the money that was recovered to law enforcement.

Also today, Dustin Farrell, 36, pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

On January 7th, Farrell possessed a quantity of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at Farrell’s residence, located on Murray Street in Binghamton, and found 21.7 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and packaging materials.

He will be sentenced to 2 years in New York State prison along with 2 years of post-release supervision on October 26th.

“Broome County is fortunate to have such dedicated law enforcement officers who work relentlessly to locate these drug dealers and hold them accountable,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.