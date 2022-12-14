ROTTERDAM, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 12th, two New York residents were arrested following an investigation into a string of shoplifting complaints throughout the Capital Region and Delaware County.

According to State Police, James Galarneau, 45, of Albany, and Megan Laprade, 43, of Massena, worked together to steal items from businesses over 20 times beginning in June 2022.

Both were arrested in Rotterdam, NY and charged with the following:

Galarneau

4 counts of Petit Larceny

3 counts of Conspiracy in the 6th Degree

Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd Degree

Laprade

4 counts of Petit Larceny

3 counts of Conspiracy in the 6th Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree

Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd Degree

They were issued several appearance tickets and released.