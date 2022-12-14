ROTTERDAM, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 12th, two New York residents were arrested following an investigation into a string of shoplifting complaints throughout the Capital Region and Delaware County.
According to State Police, James Galarneau, 45, of Albany, and Megan Laprade, 43, of Massena, worked together to steal items from businesses over 20 times beginning in June 2022.
Both were arrested in Rotterdam, NY and charged with the following:
Galarneau
- 4 counts of Petit Larceny
- 3 counts of Conspiracy in the 6th Degree
- Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd Degree
Laprade
- 4 counts of Petit Larceny
- 3 counts of Conspiracy in the 6th Degree
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree
- Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd Degree
They were issued several appearance tickets and released.