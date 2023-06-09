ONEONTA N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – State Police Troopers in Oneonta are looking for two men who stole a go-kart racing engine from Harbor Freight.

According to the New York State Police, the two men entered Harbor Freight in Oneonta on Monday, June 5th. After spending a couple of minutes walking around the store, the men grabbed the 212cc GHOST Kart Racing Engine and took off out of an emergency exit.

The New York State Police are asking for anyone that has any information about the identity of the individuals to call (607) 561-7400.