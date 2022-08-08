CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An alleged larceny at the Tractor Supply co. in the Town of Cortlandville led to a substantial drug bust over the weekend.

On August 7th, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office were called to Tractor Supply Co. on Route 13 to investigate a larceny complaint. Staff reportedly observed a male steal an item and then flee the property in a vehicle.

Officers in the area and were able to locate the vehicle matching the description provided by the staff and proceed to conduct a traffic stop.

Once stopped, it was found that the occupants of the vehicle were Michael Rogers and Anthony Sigler. The two men matched the physical and clothing description provided at the store.

During the larceny investigation it was also found that there was a substantial amount of heroin and methamphetamine packed for sale inside their vehicle. The two men were arrested.

At the time of the arrest, Rogers was out of jail on his own recognizance from an arrest made on May 25th. He was again remanded to Cortland County Jail and his next court appearance is scheduled for today, August 8th.

Sigler was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on August 22nd.