DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Sunday, February 12th, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Old Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.

They pulled over 45-year-old John Turner, of Dickinson, for an expired vehicle inspection.

According to deputies, Turner fled the stop on foot toward a parking lot storm drain where he allegedly attempted to dispose or a large amount of methamphetamine.

Deputies caught Turner and recovered 11.3 grams of meth on his person in a ripped plastic bag.

According to the sheriff’s office, Turner also attempted to eat a large portion of the narcotics he was carrying.

He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital for evaluation while a Broome County Sheriff’s deputy rode with him in the ambulance.

Turner has been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree

He was also issued tickets for unlicensed operation and the expired vehicle inspection.

Turner was eventually discharged from Binghamton General, processed, and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Dickinson Court.