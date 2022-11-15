SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Federal Court, Joseph Swansbrough, 33 of Willseyville, pled guilty to attempted enticement and coercion of a minor.

Swansbrough admitted that in 2021, he exchanged sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing as a 10-year-old child in attempt to get the child to engage in sexual acts with him.

On October 12, 2021, Swansbrough traveled from his home in Tioga County to a location in Broome County in attempt to meet with the 10-year-old and engage in sexual acts.

He was arrested upon arrival and was found to be in possession of candy that he had promised to bring the child.

The charge against Swansbrough carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum sentence of life, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release.

His sentencing is currently scheduled for March 22nd in Syracuse.