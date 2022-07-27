SPENCER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for three counts of Sexual Abuse of a victim under 18 years old.

On July 27, 2022, New York State Police at Owego arrested John D. Fanning, age 35 of Spencer, NY for three counts of the class “D” felony of Sexual Abuse in the first degree.

Fanning was arrested after an investigation revealed that he sexually assaulted a victim who is under the age of 18. The arrest stems from an investigation that began in April 2022.

Fanning was processed at SP Owego and then transported to Tioga County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.