BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Three men were sentenced to New York State Prison in Broome County Court this past week.

Cory Nedley, 20 of Binghamton, plead guilty to Burglary in the Second Degree. In 2021, Nedley and another individual entered a residence in Binghamton, with the intent to commit a crime, and he displayed what appeared to be a firearm. He will be sentenced to 7 years in New York State Prison on November 7th.

Bobby Gayle, 51 of Newark Valley, plead guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree. On May 12th, Gayle possessed a quantity of methamphetamine with intent to sell it. He will be sentenced to 3 years in New York State Prison on November 7th.

Matthew Bowden, 42 of Deposit, plead guilty to felony Criminal Contempt in the First Degree. In 2021, Bowden Violated a court order of protection by harassing the protected party named in the order. He was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in New York State Prison.

“The men and women of law enforcement in Broome County continue their outstanding work. In this County laws are enforced. Thanks to Senior Assistant District Attorney Anthony J. Frank, Assistant District Attorney Joseph F. Nieto, and Senior Assistant District Attorney Alyssa S. Congdon for their efforts in the prosecution of these cases,” said Michael A. Korchak Broome County District Attorney.