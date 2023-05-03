TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WWBGH) – A surprise sweep of the Broome County Jail led to three more contraband arrests last month.

On April 21st, investigators searched a housing unit and a medical unit and identified several inmates who were hiding contraband in their cells.

The following evidence was recovered:

A Heroin-like substance that tested positive for Fentanyl along with drug paraphernalia

A bladed “shank” weapon

A pen stolen from a Corrections desk

The bladed weapon was found in 21-year-old Jason Marimberga’s cell, the Heroin-like substance was found in 46-year-old John Turner’s cell, and the hard plastic pen was found in 38-year-old Joseph Schultze’s cell.

Marimberga and Turner were arrested and charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st Degree, a felony.

Schultze was arrested and charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd Degree, a misdemeanor.

All three were processed and will appear in the Town of Dickinson Court at a later date.

“The results of this week’s sweep underscores the hard work, vigilance and commitment put forth by our investigations unit and the men and women of the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “Weapons, illegal drugs, narcotics and contraband put lives at risk, and our team will continue to do everything in our power to eliminate any threat to the health, safety and security of our corrections officers and of the incarcerated individuals in their care.”