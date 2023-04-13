BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Three are facing a combined 16 felony charges for allegedly stealing a truck and trailer from a residence in the Town of Binghamton.

On April 13th, Broome County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported theft on Mill Street of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado truck and a trailer containing a zero-turn lawnmower.

The owner helped deputies track the truck remotely through the Chevrolet App on his cell phone.

It was tracked to Phillips Way in the Town of Binghamton, where witnesses allegedly saw three suspects flee on foot behind a residence and into a creek.

Deputies established a perimeter and began searching for the suspects.

The first suspect, 30-year-old Heather Brewer of Endicott, was found hiding in a concave area of the creek bed.

The two others, 38-year-old Joseph Schultz and 35-year-old Ryan White, both of Endicott, were found hiding under a pile of leaves in the backyard of a residence on Locke Drive.

All three were taken into custody.

On the way back to a patrol car, Schultz allegedly attempted to dispose of a plastic bag containing 17 grams of methamphetamine.

A witness provided deputies with camera footage that determined that the three suspects were the same individuals who stole the truck, trailer, and lawnmower.

They were charged with the following:

Heather Brewer

Criminal Liability for Conduct of Another and Grand Larceny in the 3 rd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Criminal Liability for Conduct of Another and Grand Larceny in the 4 th Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3 rd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4 th Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5 th Degree

Degree Petit Larceny

Conspiracy in the 5th Degree

Ryan White

Criminal Liability for Conduct of Another and Grand Larceny in the 3 rd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Criminal Liability for Conduct of Another and Grand Larceny in the 4 th Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3 rd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4 th Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5 th Degree

Degree Petit Larceny

Conspiracy in the 5th Degree

Joseph Schultz

(2) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd Degree (Felonies)

Degree (Felonies) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4 th Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Grand Larceny in the 3 rd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Two counts of Grand Larceny in the 4 th Degree (Felonies)

Degree (Felonies) Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3 rd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5 th Degree

Degree Petit Larceny

Conspiracy in the 5th Degree

Schultz also had outstanding warrants for Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, resisting arrest, identity theft, and drug charges in the State of Pennsylvania.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said, “I applaud the outstanding policework performed by our Broome County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol and Detectives divisions and the community members who stepped up and assisted with the investigation. The teamwork on display on both sides of the uniform led to a quick resolution in this theft and justice being served.”