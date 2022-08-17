BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Three men have each been charged with the class “A” felony of Attempted Murder in the second degree after a shooting that occurred on July 25, 2022 in Broome County.

Keith S. Harris, age 40 of Binghamton, NY was arrested on July 27, 2022

Alex R. Shoga, age 38 of Binghamton, NY was arrested on July 29, 2022

Tavin Q. Wilson, age 31of Binghamton, NY was arrested on August 11, 2022

All three were arraigned at Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing. A 40-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the chest on July 25, 2022 while on Carl Street in the town of Union.

Previous Update: The 40-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There is no threat to the public and the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at (607)561-7400.

Original Release: On July 25, 2022, at approximately 7:38 p.m. New York State Police at Endwell and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation respond to a shooting in the 200 block of Carl Street in the town of Union. An adult male was found to have been shot in the chest area and was transported to Wilson Medical Center. The investigation is on-going.