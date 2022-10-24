WALTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Texas fugitive was arrested last week in Delaware County after calling police to report an unrelated incident.

On October 17th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported harassment complaint in the Village of Walton.

The caller was identified as Jason Culligan, 45 of Harris County, Texas.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that Culligan had an active arrest warrant out of Harris County for Aggravated Assault.

Culligan was subsequently arrested and charged with being a Fugitive of Justice.

He was arraigned in the Village of Walton Court and remanded to the Delaware County Jail where he will stay until he appears in front of the Delaware County Court at a later date.