BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man is facing multiple charges for his alleged involvement in a string of thefts.

The Binghamton Police Detective Division announced the arrest of 19-year-old Khalil Waddell. Waddell was a person of interest during an investigation into car larcenies and residential burglaries that had taken place on the West Side of Binghamton in the early morning hours of December 13, 2023.

Waddell is currently in custody at the Broome County Jail on unrelated charges. He was charged with Petit Larceny, two counts of Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree, and Burglary in the Second Degree.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Detective Bureau at (607)772-7080.