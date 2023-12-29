TOWN OF UNION, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A teenager was arrested in the Town of Union by the Southern Tier SWAT team in connection with a double homicide that took place earlier this month in Mount Holly, North Carolina.

The 17-year-old was learned to be in a residence at 122 Pierce Avenue in the Town of Union when Broome County Sherriff’s investigators received information gathered by the US Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force that the wanted teen was located there.

Deputies wrote a search warrant for that location, received approval from a Broome County judge and members from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, and the Endicott Police all assisted in the warrant execution.

No other information is available at this time.