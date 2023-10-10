CORTLAND COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A man was arrested in Taylor for driving a car while suspended and being in possession of stolen marijuana plants, according to the Cortland County Police Department.

While responding to an accident reported in Taylor on Oct. 6, police discovered that Christopher A. Leonard, one of the parties involved in the crash, was operating the car while suspended. The officers also found Leonard to be in possession of marijuana plants he had stolen from a local business in Cortland County.

Leonard was arrested and charged with multiple charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was processed and is being held at the Cortland County Jail without bail.