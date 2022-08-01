CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Police need help identifying two people who used an elderly woman’s missing credit card.

On July 23rd, the victim noticed that her wallet was missing while in Cortland. She soon discovered that her card was used at the Walgreens in Dryden and the Target in Lansing. The wallet contained some cash and the suspects spent about $1,000 between the two locations.

Target surveillance footage from July 23rd caught who police believe are the two suspects. If you know the people below or have any information you are asked to call the New York State Police at Ithaca at 607-347-4463. Reference case 10955299.