BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This morning, at around 1:50 a.m., Broome County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a white Jeep Cherokee after it failed to stop for a red light at South Washington Street and Vestal Avenue.

The driver of the Jeep refused to pull over and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit traveled through the City of Binghamton, Town of Kirkwood, and Town of Windsor.

Deputies terminated the pursuit after they lost sight of the vehicle on East Windsor Road.

Police say that the vehicle has a low hanging dual exhaust and its NYS registration number is HSS-4188.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or its occupants is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office by phone at 607-778-1196 or by visiting gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/crime-info=tips.

All tips remain anonymous.