SCHENEVUS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A student was arrested on Thursday after a welfare check revealed he brought a firearm to school.

New York State Police were asked to check the welfare of a student at Schenevus Central School on October 26. The student went home after speaking with school staff and was later interviewed by investigators.

After speaking with the student, it was determined that he was suffering from a mental health crisis. It was also revealed that he had a firearm in his possession while at school. However, the student did not make any direct threats or display the weapon at any time.

The student was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a Class C Felony and Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds, a Class E Felony. He appeared before a judge in Otsego County Supreme Court – Youth Part.

Investigators applied for an Extreme Risk Protection Order and the juvenile was transported for a mental health evaluation.