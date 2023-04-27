CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the City of Cortland Police Department, there has been a string of fryer oil thefts in the area.

Police say that individuals have been stealing the oil from local restaurants.

The oil is more valuable than you would think because it can be reprocessed into renewable diesel or biodiesel fuel.

If you have fryer oil that you store for a restaurant or other business, please check on your supply and let the Cortland Police Department know if you have been victimized.

Call 607-345-3943.