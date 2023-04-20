BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Assault in the 2nd Degree.

Last May, a Broome County Jail inmate, 29-year-old Diamond Santana, struck another inmate in the head with a computer tablet during a dispute.

The inmate suffered an injury to his ear that required stitches.

Santana, who has a prior felony narcotics conviction from 2020, will be sentenced to 1½ to 3 years in New York State prison on July 21st.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to support our corrections officers and all who work at the Broome County jail to maintain a safe environment,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.