WHITNEY POINT N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police at Whitney Point are looking to identify the two individuals that are pictured below.

The woman is accused of using checks that were stolen out of a mailbox in Pennsylvania to buy items here in Broome County. During at least one instance she was with the man that’s pictured in surveillance photos.

Troopers learned that a check was used on May 27, 2023, around 4:30 p.m., at the ACE Hardware in Whitney Point to make a $450 purchase of different items. It was later discovered that the check that the woman used had bounced.

It was then discovered that the check had been stolen out of a mailbox in Friendsville, PA and the woman who made the purchases at ACE Hardware didn’t have permission to use the check.

During the investigation, Troopers learned that the same person attempted to make purchases at the Walmart in Vestal late at night on May 12, 2023. The man and woman were seen leaving the Vestal Walmart in a silver Nissan.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at (607) 561-7400.