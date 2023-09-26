DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Sidney woman is expected to serve prison time after admitting to selling narcotics.

Acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith announced that Mary Cutting, 41, appeared before Acting Delaware County Court Judge the Honorable Gary Rosa on Monday. Cutting pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony.

Cutting admitted, under oath, that on January 19, she sold fentanyl to an unidentified individual in the Village of Sidney.

This guilty plea was entered pursuant to a negotiated plea agreement. It is expected that Cutting will be sentenced to three years of incarceration and two years of post-release supervision.

“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous substance, and the sale of it in our communities cannot be tolerated. My office will continue to work with the New York State Police to remove illegal drugs from our County,” said Smith.

Smith commended New York State Police Investigator Robert Quick for his thorough investigation of this case.