DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Sidney man will face prison time after pleading guilty to felony charges.

38-year-old Randy Condon Jr appeared in Delaware County Court on January 8 for a court conference and pled guilty to Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony.

As part of a plea deal, Condon admitted that he unlawfully entered a seasonal residence in the Town of Masonville and stole property that did not belong to him.

Condon is expected to be sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. He is scheduled for sentencing on March 4.

“Investigators Whitney and Hicks conducted a thorough investigation of this case, which included interviewing dozens of witnesses in multiple counties. The evidence they gathered enabled us to secure this conviction without a trial. A residential burglary is a violent felony, and I will continue to work with law enforcement to make sure that defendants are held accountable for their conduct,” said Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith.