DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A man has been accused of a hate-based crime in the Village of Sidney.

34-year-old Donald Kern of Sidney was indicted by the Delaware County Grand Jury on Thursday for a Hate Crime. He is accused of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree, Class E Felony.

Kern is alleged to have spit on an African American woman from Sidney before further threatening her with violence. He allegedly stated he would “get a noose and hang her” and repeatedly called her the “N word.”

“Hate-fueled crimes that target people based on their race or color will not be tolerated, and I will work with law enforcement to make sure anyone engaging in that conduct is held accountable for their actions,” said Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Richard Northrup presented the case to the Grand Jury.