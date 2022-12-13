UNADILLA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In the early morning hours of December 12th, New York State Police were dispatched to an apartment on State Highway 8 in Unadilla for an alleged assault.

According to troopers, Peter Tarallo, 26, of Sidney, had struck a victim several times in the head with a saucepan.

The injured victim was transported to Chenango Memorial hospital for further evaluation.

Hours later, Tarallo was located with help from the Village of Sidney Police. He was arrested and charged with felony Assault in the Second Degree.