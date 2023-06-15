DELHI N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, announced that Shawn M. Steele, 41 of Sidney, was arraigned on a sealed indictment in Delaware County Court.

Steele appeared in court where a two-count indictment was unsealed. The first count alleged that Steele attempted to endanger the welfare of a child. The second count accused Steele of Attempted Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors, which is a Class E Felony.

According to the Delaware County District Attorney, Steele allegedly engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with a person that he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. It was also reported that Steele had the intention of enticing the child to engage in sexual conduct with him.

Then Steele allegedly invited who he believed to be the 15-year-old girl to his home in the Village of Sidney with the intention of engaging in sexual intercourse. However, Steele found out that he had been connecting online with an adult posing to be a child. The adult notified the Village of Sidney Police Department who conducted an investigation which led to an arrest.

Steele pleaded not guilty to the charges and will be held at the Delaware County Correctional Facility with bail set at $7,500.