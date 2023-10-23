BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Steuben County man was arrested over the weekend after police say he fired a shotgun into a home he was attempting to break into, before injuring himself in a car crash.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Patrick J. Phillips of Bath was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 21, after police investigated an incident where they believe Phillips tried to break into a house in Bath.

Police say that Phillips attempted to enter the residents and then fired a shotgun round through the door before leaving the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Police say they were able to locate Phillips on Nash Road in the Town of Bath after claiming he crashed the vehicle he was in and injuring himself. Police were able to take the shotgun away from him and put him under arrest.

Phillips was charged with burglary in the first degree, a class C felony, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony, and reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony, police say he is expected to receive more charges as the investigation continues.

Phillips was treated at a local medical facility for the injuries he sustained in the vehicle crash before being returned to police custody.

The investigation into the attempted burglary is ongoing as police go through numerous scenes to process evidence