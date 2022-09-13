WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify two suspects who were involved in a burglary at a hunting cabin on Trim Street in the Town of Windsor.

The property was first scouted at night on September 9th, then the suspects returned at approximately 1:30 a.m. on September 10th and committed the burglary.

According to police, one of the suspects wore older style white Nike shoes with a black swoosh. They also say that there are several trails around the property and it appears that the suspects may have come through the woods.

There are several photos of the suspects courtesy of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 607-778-2053.