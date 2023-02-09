BARKER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred on February 4th in the area of Route 79 and Alexander Road in the Town of Barker.
According to the sheriff’s office, several items, including a firearm, were stolen from an unlocked 2005 Toyota Tacoma.
The following items were stolen:
- Savage Axis 6.5 Creedmoor bolt-action rifle with camouflage stock – also had a varmint hunting spotlight attached (pictured)
- Primos Turbo Dogg Coyote Call
- Winchester Camouflage Backpack
- One gold and one silver jewelry chain
No witnesses have come forward and no suspects have been identified.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective O’Brien at 607-778-2334. Reference case #23-02505.