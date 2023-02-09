BARKER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred on February 4th in the area of Route 79 and Alexander Road in the Town of Barker.

According to the sheriff’s office, several items, including a firearm, were stolen from an unlocked 2005 Toyota Tacoma.

The following items were stolen:

Savage Axis 6.5 Creedmoor bolt-action rifle with camouflage stock – also had a varmint hunting spotlight attached (pictured)

Primos Turbo Dogg Coyote Call

Winchester Camouflage Backpack

One gold and one silver jewelry chain

No witnesses have come forward and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective O’Brien at 607-778-2334. Reference case #23-02505.