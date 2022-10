CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a man who they believe stole a wallet at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville.

Deputies believe that the larceny occurred on October 21st.

The suspect is pictured below. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to contact Lt. Garry Williams at 607-758-5583.