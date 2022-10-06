BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, Casey Lyons, 32 of Nineveh, was sentenced to 1 year in the Broome County Jail after he failed to comply with the New York State Sex Offender Registration Act.

In September of 2021, Lyons reported to law enforcement that he was residing in the Town of Union, but he was not. He then failed to provide an updated address to local law enforcement, as required under state law.

“Mr. Lyons accepted responsibility for not reporting resulting in this jail sentence. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office will continue to protect our community by tracking offenders and vigorously prosecuting them for failing to comply with SORA,” said Michael A. Korchak Broome County District Attorney.