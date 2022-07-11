BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison after he plead guilty to Failure to Comply with the New York State Offender Registration Act.

Donnell Bailey, age 45, lived in Broome County for several months without providing an address to local law enforcement.

He was convicted in 2002 of Criminal Sexual Act with a person less than 17-years-old.

“Thanks to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division for their diligent efforts in monitoring the whereabouts of these offenders. If you are a registered sex offender, Broome County is not the place to violate the law. You will go to prison,” said Michael A. Korchak Broome County District Attorney.