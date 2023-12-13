DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A registered sex offender will serve prison time for reoffending.

Acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith announced on Wednesday that 28-year-old Devon Ireland of Unadilla pleaded guilty to Attempted Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the Second Degree.

Ireland appeared in court on December 11 for a conference and admitted to sending sexually charged messages to a person he believed to be a minor. He further admitted that he sent the supposed child a photograph of a large rubber penis. It was later revealed that the person he was messaging was an adult, decoying as a child, rather than a real child.

As part of a plea deal, Ireland will be sentenced to one year in jail on January 29, 2024. He will also be required to pay fines and surcharges, as well as provide a sample of his DNA for inclusion in the DNA databank. The conviction also requires further registration pursuant to the New York State Sex Offender Registration Act.

Ireland was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility by the Honorable John Hubbard. He waived his right to appeal the conviction and sentence.