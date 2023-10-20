DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A registered sex offender was indicted on Friday after he allegedly convinced a supposed child to have sex with him.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith announced that Devon Ireland, 28, of Unadilla appeared in court for arraignment on a three-count sealed indictment. Ireland was charged with attempting to endanger the welfare of a child, Attempted Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the Second Degree; a Class A Misdemeanor, and Attempted Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the First Degree; a Class E Felony.

Ireland is alleged to have engaged in a sexually charged conversation online with a person he believed was 14 years old. Throughout the conversation, Ireland allegedly influenced the child engage in sexual conduct with him. Later that night, Ireland met the supposed child in Masonville and discovered the person he was talking to online was actually an adult male using a “decoy” account.

Ireland pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.

The case is scheduled for a conference on October 23.