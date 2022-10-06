BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – In the month of September, NYSP removed the highest number of impaired drivers from the roadways in troop C since February.

Every day the members of law enforcement agencies across the country attempt to keep the public safe, including from impaired drivers. During the month of September the Troopers with the New York State Police Troop “C” removed 53 impaired drivers from local roadways. This number ties with February for the highest number in a month this year, when 53 were also arrested. We would have to go back to November of 2021 to have a month where there were more arrests for impaired driving in Troop C when 55 were arrested.

Some quick statistics on these arrests.

2 – Had a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle with them.

15 – Were more than double the legal limit.

12 – Were under the influence of drugs.

3 – Were previously convicted of DWI within the last 10 years.

Troop “C” encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, and Tompkins counties.

Below is the account of those incidents according to the New York State Police.

On September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Steven Hailson, age 28 of Norwich, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. Troopers were at a sobriety checkpoint on State Highway 12, in the town of Norwich when a vehicle entered the checkpoint. While interviewing Hailson, troopers observed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. Hailson was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. After an investigation, Hailson was arrested. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Norwich Town Court on October 6, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On September 2, 2022, at approximately 12:00 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Philip Myers Jr., age 21 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While on George F. Highway East in the town of Union, a trooper observed a vehicle make vehicle and traffic infractions and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Myers, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Myers and observed characteristics associated with impairment. Myers was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which were indicative of impairment. Myers was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where his reportable B.A.C was .16%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on September 20, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On September 2, 2022, at approximately 2:32 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Jason M. Delong, age 39 of Conklin, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. A trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 17 in the city of Binghamton after observing vehicle and traffic infractions. While interviewing Delong, the troopers observed indicators commonly associated with impairment. After an investigation, Delong was arrested. He was issued appearance tickets to the Binghamton City Court on September 15, 2022.

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 12:34 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Thomas Bobnick, age 58 of Dryden, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on State Route 366 in the town of Dryden after observing vehicle and traffic infractions. While interviewing Bobnick troopers detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage. After an investigation, Bobnick was arrested. He was transported to SP Ithaca where his reportable B.A.C was .14%. Bobnick was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Dryden Town Court on October 3, 2022 and released to a sober third party.

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:50 a.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested John J. Scott Sr., age 64 of Canajoharie, NY for the felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree and the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. A trooper observed Scott at a gas pump at Stewarts in the town of Worcester with multiple guns and also observed that he appeared impaired. After an investigation, Scott was arrested. Scott was transported to SP Oneonta where he was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Scott processed and issued appearance tickets to the Worcester Town Court on October 4, 2022.

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 2:50 p.m., New York State Police at Margaretville arrested Joseph S. Hayes, age 21 of Fleischmanns, NY for the misdemeanors of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the second degree. A trooper was dispatched by Delaware County 911 to a report of an erratic driver on Main Street in the village of Margaretville. The trooper located a vehicle matching the description of the 911 report and observed additional traffic infractions. A traffic stop was initiated on Maple and Church Streets in the village of Margaretville. While interviewing Hayes, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and investigated further. After an investigation, Hayes was arrested. He was transported to SP Margaretville where his reportable B.A.C was .21%. Hayes was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Middletown Town Court on October 4, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:02 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Gregory S. Smith, age 64 of Glen Aubrey for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While at a sobriety checkpoint on Hickory Street in the village of Whitney Point, Smith drove through the checkpoint without stopping. Troopers ultimately stopped the vehicle and interviewed Smith who displayed characteristics associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Smith was arrested and transported to SP Whitney Point for processing where his reportable B.A.C was .14%. Smith was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Triangle Town Court on September 19, 2022 and released to a sober third party.

On September 4, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Eugene J. Russell III, age 42 of Laurens, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to a report of a one-vehicle crash on County Road 11 in the town of Davenport. While interviewing Russell, the trooper observed an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, Russell was arrested. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Davenport Town Court on September 13, 2022.

On September 5, 2022, at approximately 1:33 p.m., New York State Police at Gateway arrested Andrew G. Witkowski, age 29 of Meshoppen, PA for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to a report of a vehicle that struck a guiderail on Montrose Drive near Conklin Road in the town of Conklin. While interviewing the driver of the vehicle (Witkowski) the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Witkowski was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Witkowski was arrested for DWI and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .10%. Witkowski was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Conklin Town Court on October 7, 2022 and released to a sober third party.

On September 5, 2022, at approximately 5:40 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Walter A. Wilkinson, age 56 of Unadilla, NY for the class “E” felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a child as passenger) or “Leandra’s Law”. A trooper was dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a one-vehicle crash on County Highway 3 in the town of Unadilla. Troopers were also assisted by Unadilla Fire and Rescue. While interviewing Wilkinson, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. The trooper also observed a child under the age of 15 who had been in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The child was checked out by EMS and was not transported to a hospital. After an investigation, Wilkinson was arrested. He was processed at SP Sidney and issued appearance tickets to the Unadilla Town Court on October 24, 2022.

On September 7, 2022, at approximately 8:33 p.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Ronald W. Ragantesi, age 62 of Springfield Center, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on Highway 20 in the town of Warren initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle speeding. While interviewing Ragantesi, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and observed other characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, Ragantesi was arrested and transported to SP Richfield Springs. His reportable B.A.C was .12%, he was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Warren Town Court on October 11, 2022 and turned over to a sober third party.

On September 8, 2022, at approximately 1:06 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Joseph N. Perilla, age 60 of Hazleton, PA for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of a vehicle that was unable to maintain a lane while on Interstate 86 in the town of Windsor. The trooper located the described vehicle and it appeared to have recent damage. The trooper also observed vehicle and traffic infractions and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Perilla, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, he was arrested. Perilla was transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .22%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Windsor Town Court on September 26, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On September 8, 2022, at approximately 11:46 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Jennifer L. Fontana, age 34 of Otego, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on State Highway 205 in the town of Oneonta observed a vehicle make vehicle and traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Fontana, the trooper smelled and odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. Fontana was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of intoxication. She was transported to SP Oneonta and processed. Fontana was issued appearance tickets to the Oneonta Town Court on September 20, 2022 and released to a sober third party.

On September 9, 2022, at approximately 3:02 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested William Cooksey, age 41 of Laurens, NY for the felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). A trooper was dispatched to a report of a unauthorized use of a vehicle. The trooper learned that Cooksey who was possibly driving the vehicle does not possess a valid license and was possibly driving to a school. Troopers conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on County Highway 11 and observed that Cooksey displayed several characteristics associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Cooksey was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta where his reportable B.A.C was .24%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Laurens Town Court on October 5, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Kenneth R. Quackenbush, age 30 of Syracuse, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Troopers were dispatched to several reports of a possibly impaired driver then a report of a property damage crash on State Route 41 in the town of Willet. When troopers arrived, they observed Quackenbush displaying characteristics indicating impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Homer and additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Quackenbush was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Willet Town Court on October 11, 2022.

On September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:31 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Claude L. Tissot, age 65 of Ithaca, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a woman who left a local restaurant in an intoxicated state. Another trooper located the described vehicle in a parking lot on East Shore Drive in the town of Lansing. An investigation revealed that Tissot drove while impaired. She was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca where her reportable B.A.C was .17%. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Lansing Town Court on September 29, 2022 and released to a sober third party.

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 2:17 a.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Caleb M. Vaow, age 21 of Candor, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on State Route 96 in the town of Candor observed a vehicle with vehicle and traffic infractions and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Vaow, the trooper observed characteristics that indicated impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests then subsequently arrested. Vaow was transported to SP Candor where his reportable B.A.C was .13%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Candor Town Court on September 19, 2022 and released to a sober third party.

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Danny F. Quinones, age 39 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on North Street in the village of Endicott observed a vehicle crossing over the double yellow lines and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Quinones, they smelled and odor of an alcoholic beverage along with other characteristics commonly associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Quinones was transported to SP Endwell where his reportable B.A.C was .11%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Endicott Village Court on September 28, 2022.

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 4:06 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Kevin P. Foley, age 39 of Ithaca, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were monitoring traffic while in the town of Dryden when they observed a vehicle at a high speed and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Foley, they detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, he was arrested. Foley was transported to SP Ithaca, processed and transported to the Tompkins County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 4:40 a.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Scott Vanderkrake, age 33 of Cherry Valley, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched to State Highway 165 in the town of Roseboom for a report of a vehicle that crashed and took down some powerlines. The troopers located the vehicle on the lawn of a residence and observed Vanderkrake who appeared to be intoxicated. Vanderkrake was checked out by Cherry Valley Fire Department and EMS but did not wish to be transported to a hospital. Vanderkrake was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Richfield Springs where his reportable B.A.C was .09%. Vanderkrake was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Roseboom Town Court on October 5, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 5:24 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Jessica M. Darling, age 33 of Lisle, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched to check on a vehicle parked facing the wrong direction on Collins Street in the town of Triangle. Troopers found that the vehicle struck a tree and the operator was still inside unconscious. Troopers were able to wake Darling and observed impaired motor coordination indicating impairment. She was checked out by members of Marathon Ambulance but not transported to a local hospital. After an investigation, Darling was arrested. She was transported to SP Whitney Point and processed. Darling was then taken to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Ellen C. Ridley, age 35 of Sodus, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Tioga County 911 to a report of a one-vehicle crash on State Route 79 in the town of Richford. When troopers arrived, Ridley was being checked out by Maine EMS and not transported to a local hospital. Troopers administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Ridley was arrested and transported to SP Candor where her reportable B.A.C was .18%. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Richfield Town Court on October 3, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 10:54 p.m., New York State Police at Margaretville arrested James Bares, age 23 of Hobart, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. Troopers initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle on State Highway 10/Main Street in the village of Delhi with a vehicle and traffic infraction. Troopers were assisted on scene by Delhi Village Police. Bares was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. Bares was issued appearance ticket to the Delhi Village Court on September 27, 2022.

On September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:08 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Kristin M. Havel, age 40 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of a vehicle involved in a crash on State Route 26 in the town of Union. An investigation revealed that the vehicle struck a light pole, Havel was still inside the vehicle in the driver’s seat. The trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Havel was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Havel was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where her reportable B.A.C was .18%. She was issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on September 27, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On September 11, 2022, at approximately 3:23 a.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Jordan M. Southworth, age 28 of Cortland, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Tioga County 911 to a report of a vehicle that struck a pole on Sabin Road in the town of Spencer then left the scene. While enroute to the scene, troopers located a vehicle with heavy damage facing the wrong way on State Route 34 near Old Route 34 in the town of Barton. While interviewing Southworth about how he sustained damage to his vehicle, a trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Southworth. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which showed positive results for alcohol. He was arrested and transported to SP Owego for processing where his reportable B.A.C was .15%. Southworth was issued tickets to the Barton Town Court on October 18, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:28 a.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Ariel S. Kinsey, age 36 of Guilford, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on State Highway 28 in the town of Oneonta observed a vehicle make vehicle and traffic infractions and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Kinsey, the troopers observed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta. Kinsey was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Oneonta Town Court on October 4, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:38 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested James R. Mitchell, age 49 of Lisle, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. Troopers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle failing to maintain a lane while traveling south on Interstate 81. A trooper monitoring a construction zone on 81 observed the vehicle strike multiple cones on the roadway and a traffic stop was initiated near exit 7. Troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and Mitchell was arrested. He was transported to SP Binghamton and issued appearance tickets to the Barker Town Court on September 20, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On September 13, 2022, at approximately 8:49 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Jason E. Marsh, age 40 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper monitoring traffic on Upper Court Street in the town of Kirkwood observed a vehicle at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Marsh, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other indicators commonly associated with impairment. The trooper requested that Marsh perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton and processed. Marsh was then taken to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Ryan M. Hitchcock, age 27 of Milford, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on County Road 11, in the town of Laurens observed a vehicle cross over the center line and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Hitchcock, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage prompting a further investigation. Hitchcock was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of intoxication. Hitchcock was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta where his reportable B.A.C was .12%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Laurens Town Court on October 19, 2022 and released to a sober third party.

On September 14, 2022, at approximately 5:32 p.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested David R. Maxey, age 68 of Montrose, PA for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle speeding while on State Route 17 in the town of Nichols. While interviewing Maxey, the trooper observed an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Maxey was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Maxey was arrested and transported to SP Owego where his reportable B.A.C was .12%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Nichols Town Court on October 12, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On September 15, 2022, at approximately 5:40 p.m., New York State Police at Whitney Point arrested Richard A. Durham, age 47 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs and Alcohol Combination) and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. A trooper was dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of a vehicle that went off the roadway off Interstate 81 south in the town of Lisle. The trooper located the vehicle down an embankment. Troopers observed that Durham appeared impaired. He was asked to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Whitney Point where he was subsequently evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Lisle Town Court on October 10, 2022 and turned over to the care of a sober third party.

On September 18, 2022, at approximately 4:12 a.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Ashley A. Botte, age 31 of Deposit, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on State Route 206 in the town of Masonville observed a vehicle that was speeding and failing to maintain a lane and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Botte, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Botte was arrested and transported to SP Sidney where her reportable B.A.C was .11%. She was issued appearance tickets to the Masonville Town Court on September 27, 2022 and released to a sober third party.

On September 18, 2022, at approximately 8:42 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Terrence M. Harmon, age 36 of Owego, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper observed several vehicle and traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop on Colesville Road in the town of Kirkwood. While interviewing Harmon, the trooper observed numerous characteristics associated with alcohol intoxication. The trooper administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Harmon was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .12%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Kirkwood Town Court on October 5, 2022.

On September 19, 2022, at approximately 6:28 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Wilfredo Alvarado, age 41 of Jamaica, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to a report of a vehicle stopped on State Route 41 in the town of Sanford. The trooper observed Alvarado outside of his vehicle and smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. While interviewing Alvarado, Alvarado got in his vehicle and began to drive away. He stopped and was arrested for DWI. Alvarado was transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .19%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Sanford Town Court on October 18, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On September 20, 2022, at approximately 10:10 p.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Erica J. Haner, age 43 of Willseyville, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on Owego Road in the village of Candor observed a vehicle with a vehicle and traffic violation and made a traffic stop. While interviewing Haner, the trooper observed an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Haner was requested to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Haner was arrested and was transported to SP Candor where her reportable B.A.C was .14%. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Candor Town Court on October 17, 2022 and turned over to a sober third party.

On September 21, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Danica M. Alfano, age 22 of Oneonta for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While on State Highway 28 in the town of Milford, a trooper observed a vehicle failing to maintain a lane and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Alfano, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Alfano was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which indicated intoxication. She was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta where here reportable B.A.C was .10%. Alfano was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Milford Town Court on October 18, 2022 and released to a sober third party.

On September 22, 2022, at approximately 2:33 a.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Verena A. Suarez, age 30 of Sidney, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Troopers observed a vehicle and traffic violation while turning from State Highway 8 onto River Street in the village of Sidney and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Suarez, troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Suarez was arrested and transported to SP Sidney where her reportable B.A.C was .09%. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Sidney Village Court on October 3, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On September 23, 2022, New York State Police at Stamford arrested Charles Wise, age 51 of Grand Gorge, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:35 a.m., troopers on State Route 30 in the town of Roxbury came upon a two-vehicle crash. An investigation at the scene indicated that Wise was traveling south when he went into the opposite lane of traffic and struck another vehicle. While interviewing Wise, troopers detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Wise was transported by LifeNet to Albany Medical Center for treatment. The other driver did not wish to be transported to a hospital. A further investigation revealed that Wise’s B.A.C was .21%. He was arrested on September 23, processed and issued appearance tickets to the Roxbury Town Court on October 5, 2022.

On September 23, 2022, at approximately 8:01 p.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Nicholas Schidlovsky, age 68 of Kingston, NJ for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While on Main and Church Streets in the village of Richfield Springs, a trooper observed vehicle and traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Schidlovsky the trooper detected and odor of an alcoholic beverage, along with other characteristics associated with impairment by alcohol. Schidlovsky was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Richfield Springs where his reportable B.A.C was .09%. Schidlovsky was issued appearance ticket to the Richfield Springs Village Court on November 1, 2022 and turned over to a sober third party.

On September 23, 2022, at approximately 9:16 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Juan M. Doque, age 24 of Unadilla, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report to a one-vehicle crash on Main Street in the village of Otego. Responding troopers located the vehicle in a ditch. Doque was checked out by Otsego County EMS and did not wish to be transported to a hospital. While talking to Doque about what happened, a trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. Doque was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta where his reportable B.A.C was .18%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Otego Town Court on October 6, 2022.

On September 23, 2022, at approximately 11:56 p.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Lindsey S. Judd, age 36 of Ithaca, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Tioga County 911 to a report of a vehicle that rolled on State Route 79 in the town of Richford. Troopers found the vehicle on its side blocking the roadway. Judd and her dog were able to get out of the vehicle with the assistance of EMS. She was evaluated by EMS but not transported to a hospital. An investigation revealed that Judd struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. While the troopers were interviewing Judd, they smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Judd was arrested and transported to SP Candor where here reportable B.A.C was .20%. She was issued appearance tickets to the Richford Town Court on October 24, 2022 and turned over to a sober third party.

On September 24, 2022, at approximately 1:44 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Caryssa M. Warner, age 22 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on Vestal Parkway East in the town of Vestal observed a vehicle failing to keep right and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Warner, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment caused by alcohol. Warner was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where her reportable B.A.C was .16%. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Vestal Town Court on October 13, 2022, then turned over to the care of a sober third party.

On September 25, 2022, at approximately 8:03 a.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested Tami L. Davidson, age 33 of Greene, NY for the felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). A trooper and members of Coventry Fire were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a report to a vehicle that drove off the roadway and struck several trees on State Route 206 in the town of Coventry. Davidson was checked out by Coventry EMS but was not transported to a hospital. While interviewing Davidson about what happened, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Davidson was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Davidson was arrested and transported to SP Norwich where her reportable B.A.C was .20%. She was issued appearance tickets to the Coventry Town Court on October 26, 2022 and turned over to a sober third party.

On September 25, 2022, at approximately 4:04 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Brian K. Anderson Jr., age 27 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of crash where a vehicle exited the roadway off George F. Highway in the town of Union. The trooper found Anderson Jr. to be uninjured. While conducting the investigation, Anderson passed out and Union EMS was dispatched to the scene. Anderson regained consciousness was evaluated but not transported to a hospital. The trooper conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which indicated impairment. Anderson was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .22%. He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Union Town Court on October 11, 2022, then released to the care of a sober third party.

On September 25, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Kathy E. Llewellyn, age 50 of Richfield Springs, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Ann Street the village of Richfield Springs. An investigation at the scene revealed that Llewellyn failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck an unoccupied parked pick-up truck. While interviewing Llewellyn, the trooper smelled and odor of an alcoholic beverage and observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Llewellyn preformed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly and was arrested. She was transported to SP Richfield Springs where her reportable B.A.C was .12%. She was issued appearance tickets to the Richfield Springs Village Court on November 1, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On September 27, 2022, at approximately 10:05 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Jeremy T. Stanton, age 42 of Conklin, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on Upper Court Street in the town of Kirkwood observed a vehicle with a vehicle and traffic infraction and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle continued down Colesville Road and then onto Conklin Kirkwood Road when it stopped. While interviewing Stanton, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Stanton was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton. He was processed then transported to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

On September 28, 2022, New York State Police at Endwell arrested Michael J. Sisenstein, age 45 of Maine, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 8:23 p.m., troopers and members of Maine Ambulance were dispatched by Broome County 911 to Ashley Road in the town of Maine for a male unconscious in a vehicle and stopped in the middle of the roadway. Members of Maine Ambulance were able to break the window to be able to provide Sisenstein with medical care. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital for further treatment. An investigation revealed that Sistenstein was under the influence of drugs while he was operating the vehicle. He was issued appearance tickets to the Maine Town Court on October 12, 2022.

On September 28, 2022, at approximately 2:05 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Todd M. Walser, age 40 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on Conklin Road in the town of Conklin observed a vehicle make vehicle and traffic infractions and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle turned into a driveway on Woodside Avenue and the operator attempted to get out of the vehicle. Troopers observed Walser displaying characteristics commonly associated with alcohol impairment. Walser was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .12%. Walser was issued appearance tickets to the Conklin Town Court on November 4, 2022 and released to a sober third party.

On September 28, 2022, at approximately 11:23 a.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Timothy J. Jarczynski, age 37 of Maryland, NY for the class “E” felony of Driving While Impaired by Drugs (with a previous conviction within 10 years) and the misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. A trooper was dispatched by Delaware County 911 to a report of a vehicle “all over the roadway”. The trooper located the described vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the parking of a business on State Route 23 in the town of Davenport. When the trooper approached the vehicle, he observed multiple signs of impairment. Jarczynski was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment and he was arrested. Jarczynski was also found in possession of suspected illegal drugs. He was transported to SP Oneonta and later issued appearance tickets returnable to the Davenport Town Court on October 25, 2022

On September 28, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Allen L. Little, age 54 of Freeville, NY for the felony of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree and the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Troopers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash into a pole on Peru Road in the town of Groton. When troopers arrived, Little was being checked out by members of Bangs Ambulance. When troopers questioned Little about what happened, they observed characteristics associated with impairment. After performing poorly on Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, he was arrested. Little was transported to SP Ithaca where he was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. He was processed and turned over to Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment.

On September 30, 2022, at approximately 9:02 a.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Carolyn L. Covell, age 32 of Walton, NY for the class “E” felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a Child as Passenger) or “Leandra’s Law”. Troopers were dispatched to North Street in the village of Walton to check on a female who appeared to be slumped over the steering wheel inside a vehicle. A trooper arrived and observed Covell and a child in the vehicle. The trooper was able to wake Covell. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Covell was arrested, the child was turned over to a sober third party. Covell was transported to SP Sidney where she was additionally evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert from the Delhi Police Department. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Walton Village Court on October 25, 2022.

On September 30, 2022, at approximately 1:02 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Brian R. Rios, age 44 of Endwell, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of a hit and run crash on East Main Street in the town of Union. While in route to the crash, the trooper was notified that a Broome County Civil Deputy located the vehicle on Leona Avenue and was waiting for troopers with the driver. The troopers arrived to find Rios who displayed numerous characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Rios was checked out by Union EMS and not transported to a hospital. Rios was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where his reportable B.A.C was .21%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on October 18, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On September 30, 2022, at approximately 9:24 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Nathanael A. Katsiane, age 32 of Freeville, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. A trooper was dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to check on an unoccupied vehicle that was parked running for over an hour on Collins Road in the town of Lansing. When the trooper arrived, she observed the brake lights illuminated and a person who appeared to be slummed over in the driver’s seat. The trooper was able to wake Katsiane who was also in possession of illegal drugs. Katsiane was checked out by members of Bangs Ambulance but did not wish to be transported to a hospital. After an investigation, he was arrested. He was transported to SP Ithaca where he was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Katsiane was processed then transported to Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment.