DUNMORE, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – Former Lackawanna County Assistant District Attorney Corey Kolcharno was arrested on felony charges for his role of exchanging sexual favors for legal services.

The Pennsylvania State Police worked in cooperation with the Attorney Generals office to investigate Kolcharno and his alleged victims dating back to 2013.

According to a Criminal Complaint, it was determined that Kolcharno “sexually violated four female women at various locations in and around Lackawanna County while he was representing them, their significant others or family members. All four women were subjected to sexual exploitation and this investigation determined that Kolcharno tethered his performance as their counsel to a demand for sexual services from them or in exchange of payment.”

Kolcharno has been charged with Promoting Prostitution, a 3rd degree Felony.