BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to law enforcement, there have been reports of someone from a “607” area code that is contacting people on behalf of the New York State Police PBA and seeking donations.

New York State Police officials want to make it clear to the public that the PBA does not solicit money by phone.

Anyone who receives one of these phone calls should hang up immediately and not give out any personal information.