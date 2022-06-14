SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre man previously sentenced on dozens of sexual felonies has been accused of 1,400 child rape and sexual assault crimes in a case that stretches back 10 years.

Jeffrey Post, 45, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police in connection to the case. According to the criminal complaint filed against Post, from about 2011 or 2012 until at least 2020, he allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a girl who was 10 years old when the assaults started.

The affidavit said that the assaults happened with increasing frequency until the girl was 19. Post also allegedly made the girl perform sexual acts on him as “payments” for favors.

The girl told police she felt Post controlled her life and the assaults continued while she was in college, the affidavit said. She reportedly said she felt the need to perform sexual acts with him in order “to make him hold his promise of never doing this to her siblings”.

The affidavit said the girl later found out Post allegedly did sexually assault her sisters.

Post was charged with 100 counts of Rape of a Person under 13, 200 counts of Rape by Forcible Compulsion, 200 counts of Statutory Sexual Assault, 200 counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse of a Person under 16, 200 counts of Unlawful Contact with a Minor, 100 counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault, 200 counts Corruption of Minors, all felony charges. He was also charged with 200 counts of Indecent Assault of a Person under 16, all misdemeanors.

Post is currently being held on $750,000 bail. He has a hearing scheduled for June 21, 2022.

Post was previously charged with 170 felonies relating to a child sex abuse case last summer. He was subsequently sentenced to 9 to 23 months on 34 of those felony charges. The most recent charges are in addition to his previous crimes, according to Pennsylvania State Police.