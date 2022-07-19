ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is reporting that a man has been given felony charges after being arrested for the fourth time in the month of July for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Rome on the 14th.

According to police, around 4:00 pm on Thursday, an initial report regarding a stolen vehicle was received. Then, around 6:52 pm an officer witnessed the car being driven, by who would later be identified as 30-year-old Lorenzo Dugger of Rome at Fastrac on 1610 Black River Boulevard.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but Dugger allegedly refused and instead engaged in a short vehicle pursuit with the officer, during which he hit a curb and caused damage to both passenger side tires.

The damage caused to the vehicle disabled it, forcing Dugger to stop and flee on foot. The foot pursuit that followed was also brief and Dugger was taken into custody a short time later.

Lorenzo Dugger of Rome was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Numerous traffic violations

He was then processed and is currently being held at Oneida County Jail Pending arraignment.

It was also learned that during the 2022-year, Dugger has been arrested in the City of Rome ten times and released due to New York State Bail Reform laws. According to Rome PD, he has allegedly failed to appear for court dates for many of those charges, which has resulted in further charges and warrants being issued for his arrest.

The arrest made on July 14th is his fourth arrest in the month of July. Below are all his alleged charges to date for 2022:

Harassment in the Second Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Criminal Tampering in the Third Degree

Resisting Arrest

Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree

Petit Larceny

Trespass

Menacing in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree

Reckless Driving

Numerous Vehicle and Traffic Violations

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.