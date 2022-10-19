TOWN OF FENTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 18th, at around 6:40 p.m., Broome County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 1312 State Route 369 in the Town of Fenton for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies administered first aid to Gavin Marsh, 18, who had a stab wound to his upper thigh/groin area.

Marsh relayed to deputies that there was a road rage incident involving him and another male operating a pick-up truck that started on Upper Front St.

According to law enforcement, the incident involved aggressive driving, hand signals, and verbal arguments as both vehicles traveled down the road.

The man driving the pick-up truck, later identified as Michael Seaman, 50, followed Marsh to the above address on State Route 369.

Law enforcement alleges that the occupants of both vehicles got out and Marsh and Seaman began fist fighting before Marsh was eventually stabbed.

Seaman then allegedly fought with another male, a 17-year-old from Port Crane, and attempted to stab him as well. He was unsuccessful.

Seaman left the scene in his pick-up truck shortly after.

Marsh was transported to Wilson Hospital for treatment.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office to locate Seaman, and his pick-up truck, at his residence in South New Berlin.

Seaman was taken into custody and his pick-up truck was secured as evidence pursuant to a search warrant.

He has been charged with Felony Assault and was turned over to Broome County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Staff for arraignment.