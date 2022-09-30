BINGHAMTON, NY – A former Endicott karate instructor has turned down a plea bargain to settle charges that he tried hire someone to burn down the home of his children’s grandparents.

51 year-old David Rexer declined a negotiated disposition that would have him serve 12 years in state prison in exchange for pleading guilty to a lesser attempted arson charge.

According to a grand jury indictment, Rexer wanted to murder a 68 year-old woman and her 70 year-old husband by setting their home on South Street on fire.



Rexer allegedly met with his co-conspirator on June 28th in the Town of Maine and offered him between 1 thousand and 2 thousand dollars to commit the crime.



According to the indictment, Rexer also provided another co-conspirator with a 400 dollar down payment, arson materials and photographs of the home.



Rexer had previously been in a relationship with the couple’s daughter and they are the grandparents of his children.

The grand jury indicted Rexer on 2 counts of conspiracy and one count of attempted arson but did not include an attempted murder charge that the Broome County Special Investigations Unit had lodged against him when he was arrested back in June.

Rexer will now go to trial where, if convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 25 years in state prison.