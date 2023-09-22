BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott man is serving prison time after repeat robbery convictions.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak announced that Dushane Murphy, 24, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Robbery in the First Degree in Broome County Court.

Murphy admitted that on January 20, in the Village of Endicott, he and another individual forcibly stole property from a 27-year-old male while displaying a handgun. At around noon, Murphy and the other individual approached the victim on Washington Avenue and pointed a handgun at him before stealing his wallet, cell phone, and marijuana. Murphy fled the scene and was apprehended shortly after by Endicott Police on Adams Avenue, where he was identified. The handgun used in the incident had also been discarded.

Surveillance cameras from surrounding businesses showed where the handgun had been abandoned and led police to its location. Officers recovered a loaded 40-caliber pistol.

Murphy was previously convicted for felony robbery in 2017. He waived his right to appeal.

“Thanks to the Endicott Police for taking a dangerous individual off our streets. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to concentrate on sending repeat offenders to prison,” said Korchak.