BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man with a criminal history was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to Assault and Criminal Mischief.

It was determined that on March 30th, Derek J. McNeil, 24, choked an 18-year-old female, causing injury, during a domestic dispute on Homer Street in Binghamton.

While in Broome County Jail awaiting trial, McNeil also intentionally broke a glass window causing over $250 worth of damage.

Today, McNeil received 5 years in New York State prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

He has a prior felony conviction for Rape in the Second Degree.

“This defendant has been given numerous chances yet refuses to abide by the law. Mr. McNeil’s criminal history warrants the State prison sentence,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney