BINGHAMYON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man will spend the next 12 years in prison after a Broome County jury convicted him of multiple drug crimes.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that 49-year-old Hasaan Coston appeared in Broome County Court and was sentenced to 12 years in prison by the Honorable Joseph Cawley. In May, Coston was found guilty of felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, and several other drug related charges.

On July 29, 2021, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment at 100 Roberts Street in the City of Binghamton. As a result of the search, Coston was found in possession of over 5.6 ounces of cocaine, crack cocaine, baggies, a scale, and $1,200. On August 5, 2022, a search warrant was executed at 204 Harrison Avenue in the Village of Endicott and Coston was found in possession of over 2.5 ounces of cocaine, crack cocaine and $1,260.

Coston has a prior felony drug conviction from Nassau County in 2008. He will also serve 7 years post release supervision.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to aggressively prosecute repeat offenders. Mr. Coston obviously refuses to lead a law-abiding life and must accept responsibility for his criminal conduct,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.