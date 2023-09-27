BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Broome County Jury has convicted a Lisle man of felony crimes.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak announced that after a four-day trial, 37-year-old Justin Knapp was found guilty of felony Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

On January 14, Knapp possessed an illegal .22 caliber pistol. While investigating an incident in the Town of Lisle, New York State Police attempted to stop a vehicle in which Knapp was a passenger in Newark Valley. The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit began. After the pursuit, the car crashed in the area of Whiting Hill and Killawog Hill Roads in Lisle. When the vehicle finally came to a stop, Knapp was seen tossing something out of the window. With the help of a canine, troopers recovered the pistol later that day.

Knapp has a lengthy criminal history, including felony convictions for Robbery in the Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Third Degree. He faces two to four years and up to 15 years to life in New York State prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to concentrate on repeat offenders, who endanger our community,” said Korchak.